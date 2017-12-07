Schools back in session in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 90 percent of schools have also opened their doors since Hurricane Maria, but decreased enrollment and shorter school days due to the lack of power are just some of the few obstacles they face.

PIX11’s Lisa Mateo visited Su Jose R Barreras elementary school in the town of Morovis. After two months of being closed down, students and teachers are back to school after teachers and staff picked up the debris and cleaned the classrooms so students can get back to school.

However, not everyone is back. About 55 students have moved to the mainland. With the decrease in students, three teachers were let go.

Nearly 40 schools have been permanently closed due to structural damage.

Although water was needed to reopen schools, power was not, which led teachers to go back to basics – teaching without computers and electronics.

No electricity means no light in the classrooms, no relief from the heat, and no water pumps for the bathroom, leaving teachers with an added responsibility.

Despite these hardships, they believe life must go on, “We work with what we have,” said one teacher.

The teachers said Hurricane Maria has taught the students a valuable life lesson, “Hurricane Maria took a lot of material things, but it gave us the spirit to recuperate.”

Compared to the nearly 1,200 schools open before the hurricane, about 1,075 schools have reopened. The island’s Secretary of Education has also issued a hardship waiver so teachers have until January to return to work.