BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — The explosion of a roach bomb injured four people in Brooklyn on Thursday, according to the FDNY.

A call came in shortly before 1 p.m. about a fire at 7 Hegeman Ave.

When they arrived, officials found four people were hurt. Two of those victims suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries; another suffered a minor injury; and a fourth refused medical treatment.

Additional details were not immediately available.