Ripped apart for the holidays: Queens dad to be deported, his wife faces same fate in January

QUEENS — It appears to be only hours until the Villacis families is torn torn apart, with their father and husband, Juan, facing deportation Friday morning.

“Maybe in the future, we’ll be together, but I don’t know when,” Liany Guerrero, the mother, told PIX11.

Ms. Guerrero is fighting back the tears, trying to be strong for her twin daughters but knowing that her beloved husband of 29 years will most likely be deported to his native Ecuador early Friday morning.

The family of four entered this country legally in 2001 seeking political asylum from Colombia.

They built a life in Woodhaven Queens, paying taxes, buying a home and checking in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement once a year.

But a change in Administration meant a change in the rules.

“It doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat, this shouldn’t happen to anyone,” Liany Villacis, daughter, told PIX11. “It is very traumatic.”

The Villacis daughters, both here under DACA, worry about their mother’s fate as well. Their mother was ordered to buy a one way ticket back to her native Colombia for January 15th.

“We can’t get used to this dynamic of three,” Maria Villacis, daughter, told PIX11. “It might just be the two of us,” she added.

The immigration rights group Make The Road New York tried to help the family as did Senator Schumer’s and Congresswoman Nydia Velasquez’s offices.

Close to 10,000 people signed a petition but, still the deportations are moving forward.

“This is a perfect example of a family being torn apart who pursued the American Dream,” Luba Cortes, a spokesperson for Make The Road New York, an immigrants rights group, told PIX11.

As Maria Villacis tries to be optimistic, she says this is just one chapter in the book and there are several more to be written.