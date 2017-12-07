Reputed MS-13 members caught trying to kidnap 16-year-old boy: police

BRENTWOOD, Long Island — Three reputed members of the notorious MS-13 gang and two suspected associates have been arrested as they tried to kidnap a 16-year-old boy on Long Island, police in Suffolk County said.

All five will be charged with second-degree conspiracy, police said.

Additional details were not immediate released. Investigators are set to share more information at a 3 p.m. news conference.

MS-13 is an international gang linked to several deaths on Long Island, including those of teens.

Last year, gang members allegedly tried to kidnap high-school student Kayla Cuevas. Her friend Nisa Mickens tried to fight off the kidnappers and both teens were killed.

MS-13 members aggressively recruit children while they’re still in school, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas previously said. They surround the child they plan to recruit, threaten the child and demand they join the gang.