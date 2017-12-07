NYC’s first snow of the season possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Get ready for what might be the first snowfall of the season.

Snow showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, though whatever falls won't likely amount to much, and it may miss the area entirely.

The snow on Saturday will be linked to an area of low pressure forming along an old frontal system that is well offshore. Scattered snow showers will be possible, especially over Long Island, as this system moves northward over the Atlantic.

Sunday will be partly sunny, but with scattered snow showers, as a clipper system will move through the area from the Great Lakes.

Still, the system on Saturday bears watching.

"Any slight westward shift would result in heavier accumulations at the coast, and light accumulations toward the New York City metropolitan area," according to the National Weather Service.

The chance for accumulation comes nearly three weeks after the first snowflakes of the season were spotted in NYC on Nov. 20.

Snow possible Fri night into Sat thanks to an area of low pressure that will form along an old frontal boundary. This low will track well S and E of our area. However, we will be on the N fringes of the precip field, so

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a low of 40 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers as another storm system will approach the area. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.