NY State Ranger talks about battling California wildfires

As a member of the Type 2 Initial Attack Crew Ranger Nancy Ganswindt was on the frontlines of the CA wildfires back in October. As a member of the Attack Crew she helped to build control lines and dig control ditches to keep the fire from spreading.

Now, Ganswindt talks about those October fires and those raging now in Los Angeles.

Ganswindt was also honored by Glamour Magazine at its Women of the Year Awards in Brooklyn in November.

