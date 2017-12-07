New York City’s most dazzling holiday window displays

The New York City Christmas window displays are here, and whether you are holiday shopping or just window shopping, here’s your guide to the most spectacular store fronts:
- Macy’s (34th Street and Sixth Avenue)
- Lord & Taylor (39th Street and Fifth Avenue)
- Saks Fifth Avenue (49th Street and Fifth Avenue)
- Henri Bendel (56th Street and Fifth Avenue)
- Tiffany & Co. (57th Street and Fifth Avenue)
- Barneys New York (60th Street and Madison Avenue)
- Bergdorf Goodman (58th Street and Fifth Avenue)
- Bloomingdale’s (59th Street and Lexington Avenue)