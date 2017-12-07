Iconic Brooklyn sign taken down after 70 years

BROOKLYN — One of Brooklyn’s most iconic signs has gone down.

After 70 years serving as a waterfront icon, the “Watchtower” sign located on top of the former Jehovah’s Witnesses building in Brooklyn Heights was taken down.

The Watchtower Bible and Tract Society sold their building, which is now planned to turn into an office complex called the Panorama, as reported by the New York Post.

The group will now be moving upstate to Warwick.

The letters, each about 15 feet tall, will be reinstalled at the new headquarters.