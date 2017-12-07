Helping Hurricane Maria survivors find comfort and normalcy in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK —Joann Garcia’s story is one of many.

"We were devastated in NY because we have so much family there and we didn’t know about anything with anybody," said Garcia.

Since Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, she says all she could do was pray till she got word about the condition of her loved ones, including her 77-year-old aunt Maria, who is legally blind.

"It was a horrible, horrible, horrible condition. The trees were falling. I prayed to the lord – why why why is this happening all this water?" said Maria Santana.

Thankfully, Garcia was able to get her aunt on a plane to New York.

"When she got to my house she was crying and crying. I asked her why are you crying and she said because I see the light I had no light," said Garcia.

Because most of her possessions were destroyed in the hurricane, there’s a lot Maria needs, from clothing to health care.

They showed up at the service center set up by New York City Emergency Management in upper Manhattan, hoping they could help.

"This is a one stop shop for people who are relocating from storm affected regions. They’re coming with a variety of needs. These are families, these are folks that are elderly, they need to sign kids up for school, they need help with health insurance," said Chris Pagnotta.

Pagnotta, who works for New York City Emergency Management, says the center was created to make things easier for storm survivors. Instead of trekking around the city to meet with different agencies, they can come to one place to request the services they need.

"There are people with disabilities they need different types of adaptive equipment. They might need wheelchairs. We can look to valued partners like Adapt Community Network to fill those needs," said Pagnotta

For Joann Garcia and her aunt Maria, it was a home run at the center.

"They’ve been wonderful, wonderful they gave her all the services they even gave her a wheelchair… a new wheelchair!" said Garcia.

And they’re looking forward to tomorrow.

"She is blind so I am gonna help her and give her a lot of love​," said Garcia of her aunt.