Families in Brooklyn building haven’t had gas, heat for weeks

BROOKLYN — Laura Pelzer and several other families who live on Lafayette Avenue haven’t had gas for weeks.

“It’s frustrating me and my 11-year-old chihuahua, Mary J. Blige, are wearing three sweaters,” Pelzer said.

PIX11 News spoke with Pelzer’s landlord, and was assured the work was done and they were waiting on the City for an inspection. A Department of Buildings spokesperson tells PIX11, the plumber hired by the building owner is required to request an inspection from DOB.

DOB have not received an inspection request from the plumber yet. Once they do they will expedite any request in order to return safe gas service to the tenants.

A spokesperson for National Grid says, “National Grid turned off gas service to the premise on Aug. 11 at the request of DOB. Once National Grid receives authorization from DOB that it is safe to restore gas service crews will be ready to do so.”

