BROOKLYN — Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The fire department received a call at 5:10 a.m. about a fire on the first floor of a mixed occupancy building at 1163 Fulton Street.

According to the Fire Department, this is a four-story building with a hardware store on the first floor.

No injuries have been reported.

AIR11 is over the scene where firefighters continue to put out the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.