LOWER MANHATTAN — One to three people were struck by a vehicle in Lower Manhattan Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at Liberty Street and Broadway, near Zucotti Park, around 1:20 p.m., according to police.

One to three people were struck, and one may have been on a bicycle, police said.

The vehicle remained on scene.

