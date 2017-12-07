Bronx after school worker arrested after he lures, rapes 13-year-old student: police

NEW YORK — An after school counselor was arrested Wednesday night for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, police said.

Michael Jenkins, 24, supervises students at Angelo Patri Middle School on Webster Ave. at Folin St. in Fordham Heights. He was taken into custody around 10 p.m. after the alleged rape was reported.

Police said Jenkins lured the teen, who goes to the school he works at, to his Bronx apartment where the alleged rape happened.

The teen later reported the incident to police, leading to Jenkins’ arrest.

Jenkins faces multiple charges, including rape, forcible touching, criminal sex act, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, and sex abuse.