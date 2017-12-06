VIDEO: Shoplifters fleeing in SUV drag security guard through mall parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE, N.J. — This is no stunt — newly released surveillance video from a mall in Wayne, N.J. last Thursday captured a harrowing ordeal of accused shoplifters speeding in an SUV through a parking lot — dragging a security guard.

The trio of shoplifters who made it from the Lord & Taylor Department store, out to parking lot, and into their rented white Nissan SUV.

The security guard suffered a concussion.

With Christmas just a few weeks away, this department store employee says tis’ the season.

“You just have to be careful. It’s the holidays. People like, people are out here stealing – they’re desperate. They’re trying to sell stuff online,” said department store employee Danielle Clemmons.

The security guard suffered a concussion.

Wayne Police are still searching for the three female suspects.