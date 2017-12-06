Six airlines change terminals at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's another reason to check the flight status and terminal information at LaGuardia Airport in Queens.

On December 9th, six airlines will change terminals. It impacts American Airlines, American Shuttle, Delta Shuttle, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Spirit Airlines. A major reconstruction of the airport has been underway for more than a year.

MTA Buses will continue to make the rounds in the airport. Terminal A will be added to the routes.

Officials are advising travelers arrive two hours before departure.

An airport website offers updates on the project.