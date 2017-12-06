Robber in UES jewelry heist has made off with $1 million in watches since 2016: police

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — An armed robber made off with more than a million dollars in watches after two thefts at nearby Upper East Side jewelry stores in the past year, police said Wednesday.

The thief wanted in a Tuesday smash-and-grab heist at A. Lange and Sohne, on Madison Avenue and East 67th Street, has been linked to a similar incident in 2016.

The man apparently worked alone in the most recent incident, in which he pulled out a gun, announced his plan to rob the store, then used a hammer to break the glass on multiple display cases, police said.

He made off with luxury watches worth $738,000, according to police.

More than a year prior, on Nov. 21, 2016, police believe the same man robbed the Jaeger-Lecoultre Jewelry Store on Madison and East 63rd Street.

The earlier heist was similar — a man pulled out a gun and a “claw hammer” was used to smash display boxes — but a second robber was present, police said.

Five watches, valued at more than $300,000, were taken, according to police.

In the 2016 incident, one man was described as standing 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, and wearing a black winter coat, black dress pants, baseball cap and sunglasses. Police said he had a black handgun.

The second man was described as standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, and wearing a gray winter coat, multi-colored ski cap, black pants, black Nike boots, and black sunglasses. He had a” claw hammer,” police said.

A physical description of the man wanted in Tuesday’s incident was not provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).