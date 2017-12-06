Missing Paterson woman possibly abducted: police

PATERSON, N.J. — Officials are searching for a Paterson, New Jersey woman, who may have been abducted in her own car, state police confirm.

Shanaya Coley, 24, was last seen in the area of Colonial Avenue in Paterson.

Detectives believe that Coley may have been injured and possibly abducted in her own car. Her car is described as a silver 2013 Nissan Altima, N.J. registration R74HRX.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Marco Aliano of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 862-849-6019, the Paterson Police Department Major Crimes Division at 973-321-1120 or call 9-1-1.

Anonymous tips are welcome.