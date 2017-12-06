Man arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old in NJ: prosecutor’s office

NEW MILFORD, N.J. — A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in New Jersey, the local prosecutor’s office said Wednesday.

Mike Urgiles, 19, of New Milford, faces charges of second-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree, prosecutors said.

The teen was arrested Nov. 30 — the same day investigators were informed of the inappropriate sexual contact between him and the 14-year-old victim, officials said.

The New Milford Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit investigated.

The teen was released following his first court appearance last Friday, according to prosecutors.