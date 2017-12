NEW YORK — Inbound George Washington Bridge commuters faced two-hour delays during the Wednesday morning rush-hour due to emergency repairs.

Repair on the expansion joints on the upper level the bridge, headed to NYC, caused the closure of two left lanes. The ordeal was clearing by 7:15 a.m., but delays continued.

At its worst, inbound commuters faced delays of about two hours.

New Jersey-bound commuters are also facing delays up to 30 minutes.