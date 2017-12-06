Exclusive: 9/11 First responder battling cancer receives wheelchair

Sal Turturici was an EMT on September 11th, 2001.
He spent months at the World Trade Center site working on recovery efforts. Two years ago he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer from his efforts in Lower Manhattan after 9/11.
“We’re really people out here, were not statistics. We’re not numbers. We are people who are trying to survive,” Turturici told PIX11.
Turturici received a new wheelchair Wednesday morning. It was the first donation from the Ray Pfeifer Foundation.
Ray Pfeifer was a firefighter, a first responder on September 11th, and he too was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
Pfeifer became friends with Turturici as both fought for health care coverage for sick 9/11 responders.
Pfeifer lost his battle with cancer and passed away in June.