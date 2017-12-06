Exclusive: 60-year-old woman attacked in Harlem tells her story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — A 60-year-old woman is speaking out exclusively to PIX11 after a frightening attack inside her building in Harlem.

"I screamed and I was so worried," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified.

Police say a man seen on surveillance video followed the victim into her building, placed her in a rear chokehold and slammed her against the wall.

"He threw me against the wall with his hands on my throat," the woman said.

The attacker then told the victim he was going to cut her. At that moment one of the building's residents entered the hallway and the attacker ran off with the victim's empty key chain wallet.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.