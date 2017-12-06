Brooklyn high school evacuated due to bomb threat: police

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn high school was evacuated Wednesday as authorities investigate a bomb threat made against the school.

Police confirm that a threat was made against FDR High School in Borough Park, located at 5800 20th Ave. The school serves some 3,000 students, the city said.

City emergency officials said to expect traffic delays, road closures and emergency crews near 20th Avenue and 59th Street.

All students from FDR High School will be relocated to New Utrecht High School at 1601 80th St., the city’s emergency management office said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

