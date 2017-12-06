Brooklyn families want to know why their children’s Pre-K keeps flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK — Lazaria Foreman says her four-year-old daughter’s Pre-K, Boulevard Nursery School on Linden Boulevard in East New York, has already flooded four times since September.

“I want to know why. And it’s always a band-aid fix. We want a permanent solution so our classrooms aren’t under water,” said Foreman.

Every time it floods, school officials say they have to throw out books and furniture.

“We really need them to fix the problem. We lose a lot of stuff. We have to keep replacing books,carpets, and furniture,” said school principal Aida Robertson.

There are 70 kids who attend school at Boulevard Nursery School, between the ages of 2-5 years old.

PIX11 News reached out the New York City Housing, the Department of Education, and the Administration for Children’s Services.

An ACS spokesperson says, “Our top priority is protecting children’s safety and well-being. This facility closed for one day last week because of a sewage-related flood. We work to ensure that all providers and staff act swiftly to make sure that children are safe, which can sometimes mean closing facilities temporarily. We are in close communication with this EarlyLearn program to better understand the issues, and we will collaborate with other city agencies to address this concern.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.