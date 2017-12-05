Thief steals hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of watches from Midtown boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Longtime residents of glamorous and glitzy Madison Avenue were in shock Tuesday morning after a luxury watch retailer was robbed gunpoint.

Police say around 11 a.m., three employees and two customers inside A. Lange and Sohne were ordered to the floor by a man holding a gun to them.

The suspect, a man police describe as a white male and 6’2” then ordered one employee to open the jewelry showcases.

Detectives said the employee may have hesitated at one point, leading the suspect to start smashing the glass displays and grabbing for several of the German timepieces.

All of it took only about five minutes before the suspect took off.

Police said they're still trying to gather clear surveillance images and video of the man they're looking for. Despite multiple cameras inside the shop, the suspect was prepared and wore a dark baseball hat, sunglasses and a ski jacket with a hood to help cover his face.

“It's too bad that it happened, but it seems like every holiday season there's some event in New York City. Hopefully, it won’t keep people away,” said one Upper East Side resident, Robert Newman.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery, only shaken up. Investigators are looking at similar robberies around the city to determine if there are any connections.

The most recent similar heist occurred last year just before Thanksgiving.