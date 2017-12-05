Teen allegedly rapes younger classmate at Manhattan school, police sources say

MANHATTAN — An 18-year-old student allegedly raped a younger classmate at The Washington Irving Campus, police sources said Tuesday.

Jevon Martin was arrested after the alleged Monday morning assault at the school near Gramercy Park, sources said. The victim is 16 years old.

Police sources said the two students knew each other.

No other identifying information was immediately available.

“This troubling incident was immediately reported and we are working closely with the NYPD as they conduct an investigation,” an Education Department spokesperson said. “We are treating this with the utmost seriousness and are providing the campus with additional guidance and safety supports.”

