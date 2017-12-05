Puerto Rico in the dark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Maria triggered the worst electricity failure in US history in Puerto Rico.

Parts of the island have been in the dark before the catastrophic storm even touched down. Utility crews from across our area are working around the clock to change that.

According to Con Edison, who has nearly 300 workers assigned in Puerto Rico, crews have restored electric power to several thousand people already in San Juan. The utility company says they are equipped to handle city areas, while the local power authority (PREPA) will handle mountainous regions. PREPA is currently under fire amid criticism that the agency mismanaged funds.

They did not return calls for comment.

The government says the goal is to have 95 percent of the power restored by December 15th. As of today that number is at 68 percent.