Police fatally shoot machete-wielding man in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A machete-wielding man was shot dead by police in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:10 a.m. at 230 Brook Ave. Members of the Emergency Search Unit were attempting to execute a search warrant for guns and drugs in a third floor apartment, according to police.

Police said that upon entering the apartment, two members of the team entered a rear bedroom and were confronted by a man brandishing a machete-like sword with a two-foot blade. Officers asked the man to drop the weapon and, when the man refused to comply, the lead officer discharged a single shot from his firearm and struck the man once in the chest, cops said.

The officer who fired the shot did not have a taser, police said. There is no body cam footage of the shooting since ESU officers have not been fitted for them yet.

The man was given CPR and taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police. The man has not been officially identified yet.

The man shot was not the subject of the search warrant, police officials said. The subject of the search warrant was not at home when the raid occurred and was later detained for questioning by police in a nearby neighborhood.

There was also an elderly male present in the apartment who was taken into custody for questioning.

No officers were injured in the shooting.