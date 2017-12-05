NY State Sen. Rubén Díaz Sr. submits resignation

THE BRONX — State Sen. Rubén Díaz, of the Bronx, has submitted his resignation from the New York State Senate at year end, ahead of joining the City Council in 2018.

Díaz’s resignation letter was released Tuesday, although it is dated three days prior.

The senator calls the letter “procedural,” and a standard when vacating his seat for one on the City Council.

Díaz was elected last month to City Council’s District 18, in the Bronx.

As a senator, Díaz was elected to the New York State Senate in November 2002. The communities in his district include Castle Hill, Longwood, Melrose, Morrisania, Parkchester, West Farms and Concourse Village.

Read the resignation letter in full:

#Breaking: State senator Ruben Diaz of the Bronx has submitted his resignation from the NY Assembly at year end. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/dBc3EFOkKZ — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) December 5, 2017