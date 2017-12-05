New Jersey dad killed in front of his family during apparent robbery

IRVINGTON, NJ —A New Jersey dad was fatally shot in front of his family after they returned from a Monday night prayer service at their church.

Marco Angamarca-Yupa, 29, had just pulled into the family’s driveway around 11 p.m., officials said. His wife and 8-year-old son were approached by two gunmen who demanded money. Angamarca-Yupa’s wife told the men she didn’t have any money. She and her son ran from the gunmen as her husband approached.

They heard two gunshots. Angamarca-Yupa had been shot in the head.

Both gunmen ran off empty-handed, officials said. No arrests have been made.

The family had moved to New Jersey from Ecuador just four years ago.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1—877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.