New animal adoption campaign highlights the boroughs cats and dogs come from

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Animal Care Centers of New York City wants prospective NYC pet parents to adopt true New Yorkers— perhaps even ones from their own neighborhood.

The ACC is running a creative campaign that highlights the unique characteristics and backgrounds of available pets.

“Every animal is unique, just like every New Yorker is unique,” said ACC spokeswoman Katy Hansen. “And we thought about what’s with the DNA of New York, and what makes people special, and you kind of think about borough pride.”

That led to the borough-bred campaign highlighting adoptable cats like Jeff from Seaside and dogs like Gracie from Arlington.

They are among those animals now on billboards around town— including prominent placement in Times Square.

The campaign was designed, and the ad space donated, by the Wunderman creative agency. It was an expensive effort Care Centers estimates to be valued at to a million dollars worth of work. It is also already making a difference. After one week of the campaign, and adoptions are up and inquiries are up significantly.

One adopter at the Manhattan location described himself as a “true New Yorker.” He said he came in looking for a cat with “street cred,” which is exactly the reaction what ACC wants from the campaign.