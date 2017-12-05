Netflix fires Danny Masterson amid rape allegations

Netflix has fired Danny Masterson from comedy series “The Ranch” amid multiple allegations of rape against the actor, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

After discussing with the producers, we've decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day of work, and we'll make new episodes in 2018 without him. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2017

Masterson, who is best known for starring in the long-running sitcom “That ’70s Show” alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, has been accused of raping four women in the early 2000s and is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

His firing comes after a HuffPost report on Monday that Netflix’s Director of Global Kids Content Andy Yeatman stated the higher-ups at the company do not believe Masterson’s accusers.

Many had questioned why Netflix was so quick to sever ties with Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K. when they were accused of sexual misconduct while not taking any action against Masterson.

The actor denies the allegations.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of ‘The Ranch.’ From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me,” he said in a statement to Variety. “Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”