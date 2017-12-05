Man robbed at gunpoint in Bronx barbershop: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX, N.Y. — The NYPD released surveillance video Tuesday of two individuals robbing a man at gunpoint in a Bronx barbershop.

The incident was reported to police at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 inside of D'Agustin Barber Shop on East 170th Street. An unidentified male individual approached a male victim, 40, displayed a firearm and began to forcibly removed the his gold chain and bracelet. When the victim resisted, a second man pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds, hitting the victim in the arm and abdomen, cops said.

The two men fled in an unknown direction with the victim's jewelry and the victim was taken to St. Barnabas hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals captured on surveillance video.

The first man is described as being in his late teens or early 20s with a slim build and was last seen wearing a red baseball cap and dark clothing.

The second individual is a male last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).