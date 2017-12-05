Long Island men charged with having criminal sex acts with teen found on Grindr

HAUPPAUGE, NY — Two Long Island men allegedly engaged in criminal sex acts with a teenage boy they met on Grindr, police said.

Alexander Cottrell, 29, and William Reinhardt, 53, allegedly knew the boy they were having sexual relations with was just 15-years-old, officials said.

Officers arrested them after administrators from a local high school notified the Suffolk Police Department about what was going on.

Cottrell was charged with two counts of criminal sex act and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He allegedly engaged in criminal sex acts with the victim on two separate occasions.

Reinhardt, 53, was charged with two counts of criminal sex act and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He also allegedly engaged in criminal sexual acts with the teen on two separate occasions.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.