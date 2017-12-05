Facebook Messenger down for thousands globally

NEW YORK — Facebook Messenger was down for thousands of people across the world early Tuesday morning.

At its peak, more than 2,000 people reported the messaging app was down on downdetector.com.

Issues were reported globally, including in the United Stated, Brazil, Europe and Japan. The highest concentration of reports came out of the Philippines.

Reports were made between 5 and 8 a.m., with about 35 percent reporting they faced issues receiving messages, 32 percent of people could not log-in and 31 percent had issues connecting to the server.

Needless to say, many took to Twitter to vent their frustrations:

Facebook is down……is this the end of fb era….. pic.twitter.com/CpBgCIjBDj — Vishal Shukla (@VishalS16218732) December 5, 2017

When Facebook messenger is down 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/dYJuVhhFNz — Matt (@_MVTTP20) December 5, 2017