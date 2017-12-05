Explore a winter wonderland at Central Park

NEW YORK — Welcome to Central Park, a national landmark and our very own winter wonderland this holiday season. Stroll through the Columbus Circle Holiday Market, go ice skating on Wollman Rink or take a festive horse and carriage ride around the city.

1. Columbus Circle Holiday Market

Start at the park’s southwestern corner at Eighth Avenue and Central Park South and browse everything from puppets, to jewelry, to Christmas ornaments and more at the Columbus Circle Holiday Market. Enjoy a variety of festive foods and artisanal and international gifts.

The market is open from Nov. 28 until Dec. 24. Visit Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Stroll across Columbus Circle and into The Shops at Columbus Circle for a peek at the Holiday Under the Stars exhibit.

2. Wollman Rink

Bring the whole family for ice skating fun at Central Park’s very own rink.

The Wollman Rink is open every day starting at 10 a.m. but hours vary.

3. Holiday windows and the Plaza Hotel’s Christmas tree

Check out the windows just off the south side of Central Park at Bergdorf Goodman before strolling past the Christmas trees at the Grand Army Plaza across from The Plaza Hotel.

As you head into The Plaza Hotel lobby, get a glimpse of their festive Christmas tree and take a photo with it before heading back out toward the park.

4. Horse and carriage rides

If you’re not much in the mood for walking, but want a taste of what Central Park offers, a horse and carriage ride is a good bet.

The carriages depart at 59th Street and Sixth Avenue and meander through the park for up to 50 minutes. Shorter rides are available for lower prices.

Take a ride from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day.