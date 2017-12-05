Bronx baby overdoses on her dad’s heroin while sleeping in his bed: Court documents

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A Bronx girl overdosed on heroin allegedly belonging to her dad while sleeping in his bed, prosecutors said.

The 1-year-old girl and her brother, 2, were in their dad’s bed when he was allegedly using heroin early Saturday, according to court documents. Some heroin spilled onto the bed and the baby girl ingested it.

“I was using heroin in the bed before my kids laid down,” Edgardo Rodriguez, 20, told police, court records show. “My kids were there. Some of it spilled onto the bed. It made a mess. I went to sleep. I don’t know how my daughter got in contact with the residue on the bed because I was high.”

The children’s grandmother and father noticed she was having trouble breathing around 8 a.m. and rushed the girl to the hospital, officials said. She was unresponsive by the time they arrived at St. Barnabas Hospital.

She was administered three doses of naloxone and placed on a Narcan drip. Doctors later transported her to Montefiore Medical Center where she remains in intensive care.

A white powdery substance was found on the comforter of the bed inside the Bronx apartment, according to court documents. Rodriguez also had a clear plastic bag filled with a white, powdery substance in his pants pocket. He told police it was heroin.

Rodriguez was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

A second baby also overdosed in the Bronx over the weekend. Her parents found a plastic bag in her mouth. No charges have been filed in that case.

40.857907 -73.899239