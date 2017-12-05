Broad Channel neighbors compare surveillance pictures and videos after string of break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Neighbors along Cross Bay Boulevard in Broad Channel, Queens are on alert after some suspects appear to have broken into cars and two vehicles were stolen.

Surveillance videos from multiple homes show a group traveling down the Boulevard and side streets overnight over the weekend.

They apparently also used a device to electronically open trunks and doors.

Flyers with advice from police were placed on car windshields Monday.

The Broad Channel Civic Association has its monthly meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 7th at the VFW Post on Shad Creek Road.

Officials from the 100th Precinct are invited and expected to attend the gathering.