Woman hit by Manhattan train while trying to grab her purse, loses part of both legs

MANHATTAN — A 25-year-old woman lost part of both her legs when she tried to rescue her purse at a Manhattan subway station.

The Brooklyn woman dropped her purse onto the 6-train tracks at East 28th Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday, an NYPD spokesperson said. She climbed down onto the tracks to get her bag. The woman was pulling herself back up onto the platform when a train pulled into the station.

The operator pulled the train’s emergency brake, but the train didn’t stop in time, officials said. The woman was hit and lost both legs below the knees. ​

She was treated at Bellevue Hospital. The woman’s name has not been released.