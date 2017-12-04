Trump tweets endorsement of Roy Moore: ‘We need his vote’

President Trump tweeted an endorsement of Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Monday morning.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

A little after 6 a.m., Trump said that Senate Democrats’ refusal to vote in favor of the GOP tax plan shows that Moore’s vote is needed.

While the president has not directly campaigned for Moore, he strongly urged his Twitter followers to “Elect Roy Moore to help further the MAGA agenda!”

“The people of Alabama can see right through the fake attempts to smear Roy Moore,” the president added. “The last thing we need is another Obstructionist Democrat in Congress,” he said, referring to Moore’s opponent Doug Jones.

Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct and pursuing underage girls while he was in his 30s. He has denied all of the allegations.

When Trump was asked about the allegations against the Alabama Republican, he replied “Roy Moore denies it. And by the way, it is a total denial. And I do have to say 40 years is a long time. He’s run eight races and this has never come up. Forty years is a long time.”

The allegations against Moore have reportedly divided voters. Recent polls show the Alabama race is neck and neck.

The election will take place on Dec. 12.