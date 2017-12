Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS, New York — Smoking caused the Queens apartment fire that killed a 12-year-old boy on Sunday, the FDNY announced.

Fire marshals reported that the cause of the fire was accidental and related to smoking. The building's smoke alarm was also not operational.

Per #FDNY Fire Marshals: Cause of this morning’s fatal all-hands fire at 122-20 Ocean Promenade QNS was accidental, smoking. Smoke alarm not operational — FDNY (@FDNY) December 4, 2017

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of 122-20 Ocean Promenade just after 3 a.m. Thomas Curly, 12, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Eight other people suffered minor injuries.