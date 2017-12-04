Queens man angry about parking charged with murder in stabbing, hit-and-run incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Authorities say 22-year-old Queens man has been arrested on murder and assault charges for allegedly stabbing two people and then intentionally driving his car into a group of pedestrians, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The early Sunday morning violence was apparently sparked by a parking dispute outside a hookah lounge in Queens.

Prosecutors say Adrian Harry was parking his car when he allegedly tapped the bumper of another car. Two men got out of the car and confronted Harry, who pulled a knife and stabbed them.

Prosecutors say Harry then got back into his car and drove onto the sidewalk and through a crowd, killing a 23-year-old Queens man and injuring five other pedestrians. A 29-year-old man is in critical condition with head trauma.

Information on Harry's lawyer wasn't immediately available. Harry does not have a criminal history, records show.

Video of Harry's arrest shows him being led away in handcuffs and hospital scrubs.