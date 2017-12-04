Police searching for man who grinded on and groped woman on 7 train

QUEENS, New York — The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a 7 train on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The incident was reported to police at approximately 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of 45th Road and Court House Square. Police said the victim, 28, was aboard a northbound 7 train when an unidentified male standing directing behind her began to grind his groin area against her body. As she attempted to exit the train, the man grabbed her rear end, cops said.

The victim was able to take cell phone photos of the man before he fled in an unknown direction.

The individual is a male in his thirties with black hair. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).