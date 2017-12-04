Police arrest 2 more in suspected MS-13 killing; victim was stabbed 100 times

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police in Maryland say they have arrested two more people in the death of a man stabbed more than 100 times in an apparent MS-13 gang slaying.

Montgomery County police say 24-year-old Doris Giron-Jimenez and 22-year-old Albaro Rosa-Moreno were arrested Thursday. They are each charged with first-degree murder.

Last month, 19-year-old Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego was charged in the death of a man whose body was discovered buried in a park in Wheaton in September.

Police say the victim was decapitated and dismembered. Court papers said the killers cut the victim’s heart out and threw it in the grave.

Court records don’t list lawyers for Giron-Jimenez and Rosa-Moreno.

Investigators have been unable to identify the victim.

Police still don’t know who the victim was. He was found buried in a First United Methodist Church Laurel sweatshirt. The victim also had a rosary with him. He had a missing tooth that would have been obvious when he was speaking or smiling.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information in the case to contact Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or Crime Solvers in Montgomery County.

39.083997 -77.152758