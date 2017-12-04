Officer shot and killed while serving warrant

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A Central Texas police officer was shot multiple times and killed Monday while he was serving a warrant on a suspect, according to a police statement.

Officer Kenneth Copeland, 58, was a 19-year veteran of the San Marcos Police Department, said Police Chief Chase Stapp at a news conference. He was wearing a protective vest when he was shot and died about 3:50 p.m. shortly after arriving at Central Texas Medical Center, Stapp said.

The suspect, wounded at least once by gunfire, surrendered after a short standoff and was taken to a hospital in nearby Austin, Stapp said. It was unclear, he said, if the wound was self-inflicted or the result of police gunfire.

Officials did not disclose the identity of the suspect nor the charge for which he was wanted.

San Marcos is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Austin.