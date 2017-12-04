NY senator wants tougher rules for NYC double-decker buses

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York lawmaker is raising concerns about double-decker sightseeing buses in New York City, arguing tougher regulations are needed to protect tourists, pedestrians and other motorists.

Democratic State Sen. Brad Hoylman, of Manhattan, on Monday urged the state to beef up its rules for the tourist vehicles. He says several legal loopholes allow the buses to skirt the safety and regulatory rules that apply to other kinds of buses.

Double-decker tourist buses don’t have to follow the same laws requiring driver medical exams and driving tests. They are exempt from laws barring sex offenders from driving other kinds of buses, and they aren’t held to the same insurance regulations.

Hoylman wants tighter rules and new safety regulations for the industry. Lawmakers could take up the issue after reconvening in January.