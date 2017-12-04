Man steals woman’s purse in Greenwich Village apartment lobby: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, New York — An man stole a woman's purse in the lobby of a residential building in the Greenwich Village section of Manhattan on Saturday, police said.

At about 11:00 p.m., police said the victim walked into the lobby of her building near the intersection of Grove Street and Bedford Street when an unidentified male approached her from behind, demanded her property and forcibly removed her purse. The theft was captured by the building's surveillance cameras.

The man fled eastbound on Grove Street towards 7th Avenue, police said. The woman's purse was later found on the ground and recovered with all its contents.

The victim, 32, was not injured.

The man was last seen wearing a black and gray ski cap with a New York logo, a green jacket, green pants, black boots and a black backpack with a gray Adidas logo.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).