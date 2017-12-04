Man grabs 83-year-old woman by the neck in the Bronx, robs her

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — A man grabbed an 83-year-old woman by the neck Sunday and robbed her, police said.

He walked up to the victim from behind inside a building in Claremont Village around 9 a.m. and attacked, an NYPD spokesperson said. The man, with his hands around the victim’s neck, demanded her property and forcibly removed $40 from her right front jacket pocket. He fled westbound on East 164th Street after the attack.

The 83-year-old woman was not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

Police have asked for help finding the man. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a head scarf and all black clothing. The man also had a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon on his shirt.

