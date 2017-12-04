Man drops gun at 1-year-old’s Brooklyn birthday party; 62-year-old woman shot

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — A 62-year-old woman attending a birthday party was shot when a man dropped a gun Sunday night, police said.

She was at Banya Catering Hall on Coney Island Avenue in Kensington when the man dropped his gun around 7:30 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. It went off and the woman was hit in the right leg. She was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

The man with the gun grabbed it and ran off, police said. No arrests have been made and no description was immediately available for the man. Police do not know if he was a guest at the 1-year-old’s birthday party or not.

