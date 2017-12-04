Long Island man accused of biting out eye of family’s Shih Tzu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — A Long Island man is accused of biting the eye out of his family's 3-year-old Shih Tzu, according to the Nassau County SPCA.

Aaron Kluger, 20, was arrested Saturday, and charged with torturing and injuring an animal.

The 3-year-old pup, Chloe, was rushed to the hospital on Nov. 6 where veterinarians say the dog's right eye had been bitten out. The dog underwent surgery to reattach the eye.

They are hopeful that with proper care and treatment, the dog's eye can be saved.

The veterinarian immediately notified the Nassau County SPCA and the dog has been returned to the family.

Kluger is due in court on Dec. 27.

To report animal cruelty call 516-THE-SPCA or email crueltystoppers@ncspca.us.