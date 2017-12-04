Jersey City police shoot man after he allegedly lunges at him with weapon

JERSEY CITY, NJ — An officer shot a man in Jersey City Monday afternoon after he allegedly lunged at police with a weapon, officials said.

Police responded to reports of an emotionally disturbed person trying to cut himself with a large piece of glass around 4:15 p.m., officials said. Filencio Figaroua allegedly lunged at police with the glass when the officers came into view.

Officers used pepper spray on Figaroua, but he continued to threaten the officers on scene.

One of the officers fired one round, hitting Figaroua in the abdomen, officials said. Figaroua was taken to Jersey City Hospital. He is in stable condition.

A responding officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment for shortness of breath and tinnitus, a ringing in the ears common after firing a gun.

No additional identifying information is available for Figaroua.